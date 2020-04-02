All Red Rocks Shows Through End Of May Likely To Be Cancelled

It’s clear that life won’t be back to normal for months now. Even if lockdown restrictions are lifted or lessened at the end of April, that doesn’t mean people will immediately start going back to shows, either. Events as far out as June are being cancelled now, including Jai Wolf’s Red Rocks debut originally scheduled for May 25.





The bigger picture here is that if Jai Wolf’s show at the end of May is being cancelled, every show at the venue will more than likely follow suit.

That includes Galantis & 3LAU, Die Antwoord, The 1975, Global Dub Festival, and Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, & Cypress Hill, and more. Like many venues around the world, cancellations on this scale are completely unprecedented, and we’re only going to continue to hear more about them as time goes on.

Read Jai Wolf’s statement about the cancellation, as well as shows in San Francisco, Seattle, and Chicago, below.

it breaks my heart to tell you we are canceling our show at Red Rocks as well as our shows in SF, Seattle, and Chicago all tickets will be refunded through your original point of purchase pic.twitter.com/oyhlxEuK2e — Jai Wolf (@JaiWolfx) April 2, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com