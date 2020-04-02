Dozens of DJs and producers have already adopted streaming as the new normal for now, creating accounts on Twitch or going live on Instagram every night. One of the last to enter the fray was REZZ, who last night went live for around 45 minutes to play a set for fans.





There’s still some kinks to work out, but audio and visual, but the intent was clear: she just wanted the opportunity to give her fans a moment of escape from the madness we’ve been dealing with this past month.

Tracklist as provided by Luis Angel in the comments:

[0:51] REZZ – ID

[1:50] Mr. Oizo – Rytme Plat x Masayoshi Limori RMX

[4:10] REZZ – ID

[6:30] Whipped Cream – You Wanted It

[8:04] REZZ – ID

[9:35] Zeds Dead & REZZ – Into The Abyss

[11:50] Of The Trees – Tanglewood

[13:55] Isqa – Ghosts

[15:18] ID – ID

[16:40] ID – ID

[19:17] Tiësto ft. Emily Haines – Knock You Out (Owen Westlake Remix) [MUSICAL FREEDOM]

[19:53] Init – Actavis [FIREPOWER]

[21:16] Alix Perez – Deep Six [1985]

[22:40] ID – ID

[24:16] REZZ ft. The Rigs – Lonely [REZZ]

[27:22] REZZ x 13 – DRUGS! [MAU5TRAP]

[29:10] REZZ & Sayer – Your Soul Will Never Be Released [REZZ]

[31:38] Two Fingers & Ivy Lab – Orange [20/20 LDN]

[33:08] REZZ – Relax [MAU5TRAP]

[36:30] REZZ – Dark Age [REZZ]

[39:10] INZO – Y [WAKAAN]

[40:22] REZZ – Edge [MAU5TRAP]

Photo via Rukes.com