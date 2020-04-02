Rolling Loud 2020 in Miami has officially been cancelled.





The festival was scheduled to run May 8 – 11 at the Hard Rock Stadium, but festival officials said they were moving the event to Presidents’ Day weekend on Feb. 12 – 14, 2021.

“We have been monitoring the spread of COVID-19, hoping that it would slow and allow us to proceed with producing the festival in May. At the same time we were working around the clock on a contingency plan in case we had to postpone,” festival organizers said in a statement. “It was important for us to not make the decision too soon, without having all the facts. We wanted nothing more than to turn up with you all at the 6th year of our sold-out show. However, as the spread of COVID-19 increased to tragic levels, it became clear that we cannot proceed with the May 8-10 dates.”

It will have the same lineup, at the same venue, and all tickets will remain valid. The only thing that has changed are the dates. Refunds are also available.

Photo via Rolling Loud