Beatport‘s ReConnect is going for round two this weekend!





The second installment of the live stream music marathon goes down this Friday April 17, starting at 8 PM GMT and runs for 36 hours straight. The talent is top notch, featuring Tiësto, Kaskade, Jack Back (David Guetta), Deborah De Luca, Boys Noize, Anna Lunoe, Jauz and many more.

Beatport’s first-ever ReConnect live stream raised well over its goal of $150,000 in donations, which are still being accepted here. There were over 11 million views around the world in over 150 countries with 6,500 donors — and this one has potential to be even bigger.

CEO of Beatport, Robb McDaniels, provides a statement:

Our first ReConnect event absolutely shattered our expectations and brought the global electronic music community together in a time when we all needed a little joy and fun back in our lives. With an incredible lineup of the best electronic artists in the world, all donating their time and talents to this cause, we hope this next event is even bigger and raises more money for these great causes.

Learn more via beatport. com and associationforelectronicmusic. org.

#globalreconnect

Photo via Rukes.com