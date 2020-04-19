Lost Frequencies and Zonderling are both familiar names to dance music fans. They first teamed up last year for “Crazy” on Lost Frequencies’ Alive and Feeling Fine album, now they’ve reunited for another sure-fire dance/pop crossover hit “Love to Go” with UK-based vocalist Kelvin Jones. “Love to Go” is a best of both worlds track featuring Lost Frequencies’ top-notch pop production along with a bouncy future house drop courtesy of Zonderling.





We got the chance to have a little chat with the Belgian super-producer (real name Felix De Laet) and the Dutch producer/DJ duo (Martijn van Sonderen and Jaap de Vries) about how they originally came together, how they came up with “Love to Go,” career achievements and how they’re coping with social distancing. Check out our exclusive interview below.

Hi guys, thanks for taking the time to chat with us. First things first, tell me about your newest track “Love to Go?” How did the track come about and how did you guys decide to collab on this one?

Lost Frequencies: “I always enjoy working on ideas with the Zonderling guys, ever since our previous collaborations it felt natural to connect again on ‘Lost To Go’. Kelvin’s vocals really add something special to the acoustic-feel of the track, we wanted something that had emotion

but also had a feel-good vibe – I’m super happy with the results.”

Zonderling: “We had been looking to work on a track again ever since we did ‘Crazy.’ There was just a mutual understanding of what the music needs to tell when we combine our sounds. It was just a matter of time until we found another opportunity to collaborate!”

You guys previously collaborated on “Crazy.” Tell us about how you guys all originally met? How did that previous experience inform this one and make you guys want to work together again?

LF: “We really enjoyed working together and ‘Crazy’ was the first release on my label Found

Frequencies, so to welcome to guys back and to work with them again felt like a no-brainer!”

Z: “Felix originally asked us to do a remix of one of his singles, ‘What is Love’ and liked the result so much that he asked if we’d like to work on an original track with him.”

How did you end up selecting Kelvin Jones for the vocals?

LF: “I really enjoy working with vocalists, often they can give me inspiration to base a track

around, and we’d been in talks to want to do a track together for a while. ‘Love To Go’ happened to be the perfect time and he added the perfect vibe.”

Now for more individualized questions. For Felix, tell us about your 2019? According to Festicket you were the most booked festival act of last year. How did you manage such an insane touring schedule?

LF: “I know, it’s crazy looking back now but at the time, I was on the road working crazy hard and – loving it! It’s hard to believe looking back that I did all those shows but it was one of the

best Summers of my life, my debut live tour was also so great to take on the road. We had sell-out shows all across Europe and the US, and we have a London show rescheduled for

December– I cannot wait, as the rest of the music industry feels the same I’m sure, to get

back on the road and bring the party to my fans!”

For Martijn and Jaap, what’s your musical journey as a duo been like? How have you guys been developing your sound and making a name as Zonderling?

Z: “We started out in a world where what we would now call our sound was a very niche area of house music. Nowadays we feel like what we do is a much more popular side of the genre and hopefully we’ve contributed to that.”

For Martin and Jaap, what are some of the benefits of working together as a duo, what are some of the downsides?

Z: “The benefits are obviously splitting some of the workload into things that suit one better than the other, such as studio and DJ duties. But also always having a reference point for each other’s ideas. The downside is that, naturally, we don’t agree on everything 100% of the time!”

For Felix, you recently did a TomorrowLand live stream. How was that experience? Do you foresee doing more of these types of streams?

LF: “Tomorrowland are like my family and to be a part of the festival every year, both in the

Summer and winter, is an amazing feeling. It’s a great shame that with everything going on

and in times of uncertainty that we won’t know when we can all party together again – but to

be able to give my fans a great experience and keep spirits high during this time is super fun! I enjoy giving my fans a peek into my world and hopefully, everything we’re doing is keeping people happy and dancing at home.”

For everyone, how have you guys been handling quarantine and self-isolation? How are each of you staying sane in this crazy new world? What do you miss the most?

LF: “I’ve been working on music and getting creative in the studio with all this spare time, as well as spending time with my family – I can’t wait to get back to the club to play for my fans the most!”

Z: “We’re still doing studio sessions, alone and together at a safe distance, but way less than usual. The touring part of course is something we miss, but we’re doing a few streamed performances.”

Any other words for the fans?

LF: “Thanks for all your support, we hope you love the new single and we cannot wait to see you on the dance floor soon!”

Z: “Thanks for the support and we’ll see each other again after all this is over. Stay safe.”

Listen to the latest from Lost Frequencies, Zonderling & Kelvin Jones “Love to Go” out now on Found Frequencies. Relive each of their TomorrowLand performances from last year as well!