Bandcamp Supports Artists By Waiving Revenue Share (Again) On May 1st

Bandcamp is waiving its cut of music sales for the second time over quarantine in support of artists.





On Friday, March 20th, the online music provider waived revenue sharing for 24 hours. The initiative put much needed money directly back into the artists’ pockets — $4.3 million dollars worth.

Now, Bandcamp has announced its plans to do it again. Coming up on May 1st, the platform is waiving its revenue share, “and a bit more.” Details to follow.

Co-Founder & CEO Ethan Diamond previously stated:

For many artists, a single day of boosted sales can mean the difference between being able to pay rent or not. Still, we consider this just a starting point. Musicians will continue to feel the effects of lost touring income for many months to come, so we’re also sharing some ideas below on how fans can support the artists they love and how artists can give fans new, creative ways to provide support.

Shoutout to Bandcamp for making a difference during this difficult time.

Bandcamp to waive its cut of sales again on May Day. If you're able to, dig in, support independent Irish tunes, and use the Bandcamp app to build your own personal streaming service. ❤ https://t.co/dKDsoT8UFj — Mike McGrath-Bryan (@mike_mcgb) April 20, 2020

Source: Consequence of Sound