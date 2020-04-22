In honor of 4/20 Malaa remixed a Dr. Dre classic fit for the occasion with his take on “Let’s Get High.”





To make matters even better, Malaa revealed his creative process for the spontaneous remix. Complete with a dirty bassline reminiscent of the original track, the masked wonder concocted one of the best things we’ve heard come out of 4/20/2020.

“I decided to call this song ‘Four Twenty,'” he tweeted out along with a clip.

Unfortunately, the full track hasn’t made its way onto his SoundCloud account, but we’re still keeping eyes peeled and our fingers crossed for a free download. In the meantime, preview the remix below.

Remember — it’s still technically 4/20(20) all month long.

Its 4:20 on 4/20 and I decided to call this song "Four Twenty" RT if you plan to be high today ! pic.twitter.com/GcMI1VElcz — Malaa (@Malaamusic) April 20, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com