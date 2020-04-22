TroyBoi just revealed he’s sitting on tons of new music…





Apparently quarantine is agreeing with TroyBoi, who has been spending time in the studio making music of “many different flavors.” His post below says he’s been “keeping himself busy” with forthcoming releases.

The iconic trap producer promises a new album in the works, as well as an upcoming V!BEZ (Vol. 4) EP.

TroyBoi previously shared of his most eclectic project to date: “V!BEZ has been my way of introducing people to my more unique ideas, feels, vibes.” V!BEZ, Vol. 3 included “WARLORDZ” featuring Skrillex, “PAPI CHULO,” “BAILE,” “HIGH” featuring Yas, and the long-awaited official release of “Do You?”

Get ready for more!

H/T: Run the Trap | Photo: Matthew Dippel