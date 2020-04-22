Together with One World Radio, Nicky Romero and Laidback Luke jumped on a mix to honor their dear friend Avicii two years after his unexpected passing.





On the bittersweet anniversary, Nicky and Luke put together an amazing show from start to finish, featuring an hour’s worth of Avicii originals. First up Luke plays out his favorites, followed by Nicky. From “Levels” to “Heaven” with Chris Martin, it’s all in there, in remembrance of a true legend.

To top it all off, Nicky and Luke also shared their personal favorite memories of Avicii, real name, Tim Bergling. If the music doesn’t tug on your heart strings (doubtful), their stories definitely will.

We’re down with celebrating Avicii everyday, but this mix is extra special. Enjoy it to the fullest right here!

One World Radio: Celebrate Avicii

Photo via Sean Eriksson