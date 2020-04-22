Bassnectar Reveals New Mixtape + Album Out This Summer

Bassnectar has been teasing lots of new content in lieu of streaming during quarantine, and we’re about to get the first taste. The producer/DJ has just teased his lockdown mixtape, “Inside For The People,” out Friday, May 1.





But wait, there’s more!

The mixtape is more than just a mixtape, as Bassnectar reveals. “The 1st in a series of custom-crafted mixtape journeys centered on select cuts from this summer’s forthcoming album, ALL COLORS.”

Yep, new Bassnectar album.

Not counting his Reflective series, his last album came in 2016 with Unlimited, so this is definitely a long time coming.

Check out the official announce below and join us in waiting for next Friday!

🔊 FRIDAY MAY 1, 2020 🔊

THE LOCKDOWN MIXTAPE:

"INSIDE FOR THE PEOPLE" The 1st in a series of custom-crafted mixtape journeys centered on select cuts from this summer's forthcoming album "ALL COLORS" Stay tuned for more info including an interactive online listening experience! pic.twitter.com/oj0PaKCvLG — Bassnectar (@bassnectar) April 22, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com