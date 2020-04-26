Dance music has lost another legend, Mike Huckaby.





The famed Detroit label head and influential techno/house DJ passed away days ago due to complications related to stroke and coronavirus (COVID-19). After a long hospital stay, Huckaby reportedly died at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak at the age of 54.

Huckaby’s agency, Connect Bookings shared the sad news on Friday, “One of the greatest DJs and producers in the history of electronic dance music. An incredible human being. The world has lost a genius today.”

Active from the mid-90s on, Huckaby dedicated his life to music and will leave behind a lasting impression on the industry, especially the Detroit scene. Not only was he a beloved DJ/producer, but an instructor as well.

He was set to play Movement Detroit this year.

Rest in peace.

Source: FREEP | Photo via Connect Bookings