Everyone is trying to do something unique for live streams during quarantine to keep things fresh. There are only so many times we can see someone DJ the 95% same set in the bedroom before becoming bored. Kaskade wanted to head to Catalina Island for a special live stream this past Saturday, but some fans took his first tweet about the show too literally.





I will be going LIVE this Saturday from 4:30 to 6 PM (PST) from Catalina Island. Gonna be good, come through n hang. — Kaskade (@kaskade) April 24, 2020

It got to the point that Kaskade had to make a follow up to clarify that “come through” didn’t mean to literally come, as he’d already specified it would be a live stream.

When I say “come through” I mean to VIRTUALLY come through. Come and WATCH + LISTEN to the stream. Just making sure that is really clear for everyone. 😅 https://t.co/4Wf8O3y5mD — Kaskade (@kaskade) April 24, 2020

Everyone who tried to come after him though, when he replied, couldn’t take the heat and ended up deleting their tweets.

There are some benefits to being a helicopter pilot. 🙌🏼🙏🏼💥 https://t.co/42pBYrjKq2 — Kaskade (@kaskade) April 24, 2020

Finally, after a bit too much heat, he postponed the event for another time, maybe after he was able to clear up some language in the announcement. It could be argued that the way he announced, with so little information, was bound to be misconstrued but it’s still an unfortunate situation.

My intention in doing a @VisitCatalina livestream was to connect w my audience as it seems to be uplifting for everyone when we do that + to promote the island as they rely on tourism to thrive (it’s a dope spot) A few ppl misconstrued these things, so we are postponing Sorry. — Kaskade (@kaskade) April 24, 2020

Catalina’s website under COVID-19 resources states, “We’re asking anyone who is not a primary resident of Catalina Island or providing essential services to our residents NOT to visit Catalina for the time being.” However, in another tweet, Kaskade says that he did receive permission to land and play on the island.

Thx Ed. Maybe I can bake some bread + juggle while I do it. Wait, I have done that. I just thought since I am a pilot I could fly to a remote location, land (with permission), play a few tunes w/ABSOLUTELY NOBODY around, stream + make a few people happy. All good we wait til safe https://t.co/vrHp4fkTTC — Kaskade (@kaskade) April 25, 2020

Ultimately, fans took a good thing and blew it out of proportion before getting all the facts and ruined it.

Photo via Rukes.com