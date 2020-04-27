Today is Koningsdag or King’s Day/Kingsday, a national holiday in the Netherlands celebrated on April 27. The date marks the birth of King Willem-Alexander, the reigning King of the Netherlands, in 1967. In celebration of the day, Martin Garrix performed a special 20 min liveset from the top of the A’DAM Tower here in Amsterdam together with Radio 538.





The heavily condensed set contained many fan favorites like “Animals,” “Scared To Be Lonely,” “In The Name Of Love,” and more. Following the full hour-long live set from his rooftop in Amsterdam two weeks ago, we’re definitely loving all these new sets to enjoy from home.

Watch below!

MARTIN GARRIX LIVE @ 538 KINGSDAY FROM THE TOP OF A'DAM TOWER Did a special 20 min liveset to celebrate Kingsday 2020 from the top of the A'DAM Tower here in Amsterdam together with Radio 538! Posted by Martin Garrix on Monday, April 27, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com