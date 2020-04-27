A New Daft Punk Film Score Is Confirmed On The Way

Daft Punk are providing the score to Dario Argento’s new film, Occhiali neri (translated as Black Glasses), confirms the director himself.





Argent, whose films include the widely acclaimed Suspiria and Inferno, spoke to Italian publication La Repubblica and said that the French duo have been longtime fans of his work. They apparently reached out to him when they found out he was working on a new film and said, “We want to work with you.”

Daft Punk famously scored the Tron: Legacy soundtrack in 2010, then released their 2013 album Random Access Memories, and have been quiet ever since, despite many rumors.

The first songs for the score will apparently be sent to Argento “soon,” and he hopes shooting will start in September, given the COVID-19 pandemic.

