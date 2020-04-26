Rezz took over Room Service online festival last night for a hypnotizing live stream complete with brand new IDs — and today, everyone is still buzzing about the performance.





The producer/DJ live tweeted out during the stream, “Unreleased song,” followed by “More unreleased shit,” ensuring fans didn’t miss a beat. One extra heavy ID in particular, which has everyone’s attention, can be heard below.

Oh yeah, and she trended on Twitter, so there’s that.

Keep in mind, Rezz recently started work on a collab with SVDDEN DEATH for his VOYD project. This one has been played out since at least New Year’s Eve, however.

Check out the full setlist here.

i’ve been waiting for this song to be released since you played it in SF for new years 2019 😩💦 pic.twitter.com/amv0LphprI — ems 👽 (@covenlyems) April 26, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com