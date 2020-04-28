Post Malone Breaks His Own Billboard Record for Longest-Running Top 10 Hit

Post Malone just broke his own record for the longest-running single on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.





Last week, we reported Malone’s hit “Circles” had tied with another original of his, “Sunflower” with Swae Lee. Also, tied with Ed Sheeran‘s smash hit “Shape of You” and Maroon 5 x Cardi B‘s collaboration “Girls Like You.”

There’s no slowing down in sight for “Circles,” now on its 34th week in the top 10.

Listen again here and see all the longest-running hits below via Billboard.

Post Malone – Circles

Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10

34 weeks

“Circles,” Post Malone, 2019-20

33 weeks

“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse),” Post Malone & Swae Lee, 2018-19

“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B, 2018-19

“Shape of You,” Ed Sheeran, 2017

32 weeks

“Sicko Mode,” Travis Scott, 2018-19

“Closer,” The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, 2016-17

“How Do I Live,” LeAnn Rimes, 1997-98

31 weeks

“Uptown Funk!,” Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, 2014-15

30 weeks

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish, 2019

“Smooth,” Santana feat. Rob Thomas, 1999-2000

Source: Billboard