This upcoming weekend, Remote Utopias is taking over!





The 24-hour fundraiser put on by London’s NTS Radio features some of the best talent in dance/electronic and beyond — and brings together DJs, artists and filmmakers alike.

The remarkably diverse lineup boasts performances from Tame Impala, JPEGMAFIA, Four Tet, Kelsey Lu and so many more. Plus, the Skrillex quarantine set we’ve all been waiting for!

In addition, audio-visual showcases, exclusive premieres, and other happenings including meditation are sure to keep listeners/viewers engaged.

The best part — the Remote Utopias event is focused on raising money for The Global Foodbanking Network. Learn more on the initiative here.

Tune in this Saturday through Sunday.

Remote Utopias Lineup

Photo via Rukes.com