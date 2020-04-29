Bassnectar’s first quarantine content comes out this Friday, May 1 — The Lockdown Mixtape.





We know this won’t be the only Lockdown Mixtape as he revealed a week ago this one is the “1st in a series of custom-crafted mixtape journeys” that will also focus on cuts from his forthcoming summer album, All Colors.

The mixtape this Friday will contain two tracks off the album, as well as your usual assortment of edits, flips, VIPs, and more.

You can join Bassnectar for an interactive listening party at 9pm PST on Friday, though the mixtape itself will likely be released earlier in the day.