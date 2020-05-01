Early projections estimated that clubs around the world wouldn’t reopen until late 2020 at the earliest, but as the curve begins to flatten in South Korea, select clubs are beginning to open their doors once again, though under very strict regulations.





Faust, vurt., Modeci, Beton Brut+Concrete Bar, and Volnost all opened this past weekend.

Below, you can see the strict regulations that vurt. is putting in place.

No mask, no entry

Entrants will need to fill out the access records for epidemiological investigation in case of a confirmed case of corona virus

If anyone has traveled abroad, had feverish symptoms or symptoms of any respiratory disease, or visited places with known confirmed patients, you cannot enter the club

Yesterday, Guardian shared that South Korea reported no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time since February, according to the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

A series of national holidays next week has local health authorities still urging people to use caution as they’re more likely to travel and visit family to celebrate May Day today and Children’s Day next Tuesday.

Many clubs in China have also reopened in the past days and weeks.

These recent developments provide hope that maybe the same could be seen in the US in the coming months, but such thinking is still likely premature in many states and municipalities until a vaccine is developed.

