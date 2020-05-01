Bassnectar’s new mixtape, Inside For The People, is out today exclusively on Apple Music. (Other platforms to follow tomorrow.)





The mix features a bunch of flips and edits from Bassnectar, as well as two tracks off his upcoming album All Colors (just labeled “ID” on the tracklist), due out this summer. And can I just say, oh my, that first track…

⚠️ INSIDE FOR THE PEOPLE ⚠️

LISTEN NOW: https://t.co/QFt0uE5hpa This mix features tons of exclusive edits, flips, and mashed-up bootleg versions of some of our favorite tunes, as well as 2 tracks off of the upcoming album “All Colors” 💗 #LOCKDOWN2020 pic.twitter.com/gC4FLWGM7S — Bassnectar (@bassnectar) May 1, 2020

You can listen below right now if you have Apple Music, otherwise wait until tonight as it’s released everywhere else. You can also head to Bassnectar’s YouTube tonight at 9pm PST for a listening party with an exclusive custom-crafted art showcase from Android Jones, Phntm Labs, Antic Studios, Joshua Davis, Fractually, DataBye, and Fractaled Visions.