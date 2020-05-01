Marshmello’s production has no boundaries. From his bubblegum trap to hard hitting dubstep bangers, from hip hop to pop, he can really do it all. Now, following other pop hits like “Happier” with Bastille” and “Wolves” with Selena Gomez, today he releases his new collaboration with Halsey, “Be Kind.”





While this might have been more appropriately titled Halsey (prod. by Marshmello), the collaboration is ultimately well written and gives you the right amount of butterflies in your stomach.

Four years ago, Halsey had just put out “Closer” with The Chainsmokers and Marshmello had just put out his debut album — it’s crazy to think how far both artists have come since then, and seeing them now headlining festivals and commanding the crazy following they both have.