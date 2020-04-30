COVID-19 has had an immense impact on all of our lives, but the response to help combat this devastating pandemic has been extraordinary, especially in the music industry. Our friends over at The Nocturnal Times have put together something really special, World On Pause Festival, to help those who have suffered greatly from the Coronavirus and it all begins tomorrow, May 1st.





World On Pause Festival will feature over 60 artists from May 1st – May 3rd, including Arty, Sofi Tukker, and Sander Van Doorn, with all proceeds and fan donations going towards three charities to raise money for COVID-19. The three charities to benefit from World On Pause include: The Recording Academy’s MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund; Feed the Children; and the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

Airing on MrRevillz’s YouTube channel and Pioneer DJ’s Twitch, music lovers can tune in for three full days of entertainment, including DJ sets and live performances. You can also RSVP ahead of the festival and you will be entered to win prizes from Pioneer DJ, including DJ Gear (XDJ-RX2, DDJ-SX3, DDJ-800) and headphones (HDJ-X10, HDJ-X7, HDJ-X5).

Entry for the giveaway will remain open all three festival days on WorldOnPauseFestival.com and winners will be selected and notified in the days following the one-time event. World On Pause Festival will be free to view each day, but viewers are strongly encouraged to donate to one or more of the fundraising charities. (donations can be submitted from now up until Monday, May 4)

World On Pause Festival is an incredible way for both artists and fans to come together and help support those in need.

Tune in on MrRevillz’s YouTube and Pioneer DJ USA on Twitch watch three full days of music starting Friday, May 1st.