We’ve experienced drive-in theaters before, but drive-in concerts?





Apparently they’re popping up in Denmark — and to much success. The European country has found a loophole on the ban of live entertainment during this time of social distancing.

According to reports, a new concert series allows fans to drive up to the venue and remain isolated in vehicles while they enjoy the music. The concept is similar to drive-in movies back in the day.

Local police chief Christian Friis explains the process to ensure spectators are staying safe:

There are only positive messages from our people on the spot. It has been controlled. People have behaved the way they should, and all the cars were out of place within half an hour … There are many people, but most keep a good distance from one another. We’ve been around with patrols, reminding people to keep their distance, even in a queue.

And, just look at this German drive-in rave that has gone viral on Twitter:

The EDM community stays winning I swear pic.twitter.com/hy4Nj50MhW — Kyante Wilson 🦍 (@kyantewilson) May 1, 2020

Before quarantine, drive-ins had nearly gone extinct — but perhaps they’re making a comeback.

Source: Live for Live Music