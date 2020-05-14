Carnage, Disco Donnie Presents, and Medium Rare have partnered to announce North America’s first ever drive-in festival of the COVID era, THE ROAD RAVE. The ROAD RAVE is set to make history on June 6th from 7PM – 11PM at The Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando featuring Carnage, Riot Ten, Blunts & Blondes, Nitti Gritti, and Gravedgr. With no plans for traditional live events in the foreseeable future, Carnage’s concept blends a traditional drive-in movie with Carnage’s festival series RARE, reuniting Carnage with the original venue where RARE Orlando took place in 2016, 2017, and 2018.





Rare in Orlando was wildly successful and his team agrees it’s the perfect home for the first ever drive in festival. This event, unlike a traditional drive-in movie, will bring a full festival main stage production to the Central Florida Fairgrounds including LED walls, pyrotechnics, cryo, lasers.

Capacity is limited to 600 cars, with a maximum of 6 people per vehicle. Concessions will be available onsite with food trucks as well as roaming golf cart vendors taking orders. Masks are heavily encouraged to be worn at all times. Social distancing will be heavily enforced with strict guidelines and restrictions on when attendees are allowed to safely leave their vehicle.

In addition to providing a unique drive-in concert event for dance music fans Carnage is going to donate a portion of the proceeds from the event and his forthcoming documentary to the ANF COVID-19 Relief Fund that provides assistance to vulnerable communities in Nicaragua during the coronavirus outbreak. Tickets are on sale NOW at www.TheRoadRave.com starting at $50 for car passes.

