Porter Robinson‘s Secret Sky online festival was a massive success no matter how you look at it — the artists, the fans, and especially the money raised for MusiCares.


The collaboration between Brownies & Lemonade, Goldenvoice and SLUSH Management truly broke the internet over the weekend with 14 hours of captivating music and visuals. To celebrate their accomplishments, B&L have broken Secret Sky down by the numbers.

Nearly 4 million viewers — check.

Trending on Twitter at #2 — check.

$116,000 raised for MusiCares — big check.

MORE: Listen to Live Sets from Secret Sky

Next up, B&L is teaming up with Monstercat to bring fans a brand new experience, Home Frequency. The stream features Eliminate, Good Times Ahead, Grant b2b Kuuro, Mija, Peekaboo, Reaper, Slumberjack, Trivecta and Tynan.

It’s all going down tomorrow with all donations benefiting Sweet Relief. RSVP here.

 

Photo via Rukes.com