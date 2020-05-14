Porter Robinson‘s Secret Sky online festival was a massive success no matter how you look at it — the artists, the fans, and especially the money raised for MusiCares.
The collaboration between Brownies & Lemonade, Goldenvoice and SLUSH Management truly broke the internet over the weekend with 14 hours of captivating music and visuals. To celebrate their accomplishments, B&L have broken Secret Sky down by the numbers.
Nearly 4 million viewers — check.
Trending on Twitter at #2 — check.
$116,000 raised for MusiCares — big check.
secret sky was a monumental experience
nearly 4 million ppl watched
250k peak viewers on all streams
200k+ event tweets
#2 trending on US twitter
nearly every artist trended too
$116k raised for musicares
14 hrs of incredible music
we broke the internet
thank u all
😭
— Brownies & Lemonade 💜💛 (@TeamBandL) May 10, 2020
MORE: Listen to Live Sets from Secret Sky
Next up, B&L is teaming up with Monstercat to bring fans a brand new experience, Home Frequency. The stream features Eliminate, Good Times Ahead, Grant b2b Kuuro, Mija, Peekaboo, Reaper, Slumberjack, Trivecta and Tynan.
It’s all going down tomorrow with all donations benefiting Sweet Relief. RSVP here.
BROWNIES & LEMONADE X MONSTERCAT PRESENT:
HOME FREQUENCY
MAY 14, 2020
FEATURING:
ELIMINATE
GOOD TIMES AHEAD
GRABBITZ
GRANT B2B KUURO
MIJA (MOSTLY DNB SET)
PEEKABOO
REAPER
SLUMBERJACK
TRIVECTA
TYNAN
ALL PROCEEDS BENEFITING SWEET RELIEF
RSVP → https://t.co/bGbWoqd4kr pic.twitter.com/0NdChCwxMW
— Brownies & Lemonade 💜💛 (@TeamBandL) May 12, 2020
Photo via Rukes.com