Secret Sky by the Numbers: Nearly 4 Million Viewers, $116k Raised for MusiCares

Porter Robinson‘s Secret Sky online festival was a massive success no matter how you look at it — the artists, the fans, and especially the money raised for MusiCares.





The collaboration between Brownies & Lemonade, Goldenvoice and SLUSH Management truly broke the internet over the weekend with 14 hours of captivating music and visuals. To celebrate their accomplishments, B&L have broken Secret Sky down by the numbers.

Nearly 4 million viewers — check.

Trending on Twitter at #2 — check.

$116,000 raised for MusiCares — big check.

secret sky was a monumental experience nearly 4 million ppl watched 250k peak viewers on all streams 200k+ event tweets #2 trending on US twitter nearly every artist trended too $116k raised for musicares 14 hrs of incredible music we broke the internet thank u all 😭 — Brownies & Lemonade 💜💛 (@TeamBandL) May 10, 2020

Next up, B&L is teaming up with Monstercat to bring fans a brand new experience, Home Frequency. The stream features Eliminate, Good Times Ahead, Grant b2b Kuuro, Mija, Peekaboo, Reaper, Slumberjack, Trivecta and Tynan.

It’s all going down tomorrow with all donations benefiting Sweet Relief. RSVP here.

BROWNIES & LEMONADE X MONSTERCAT PRESENT:

HOME FREQUENCY

MAY 14, 2020

FEATURING: ELIMINATE

GOOD TIMES AHEAD

GRABBITZ

GRANT B2B KUURO

MIJA (MOSTLY DNB SET)

PEEKABOO

REAPER

SLUMBERJACK

TRIVECTA

TYNAN ALL PROCEEDS BENEFITING SWEET RELIEF RSVP → https://t.co/bGbWoqd4kr pic.twitter.com/0NdChCwxMW — Brownies & Lemonade 💜💛 (@TeamBandL) May 12, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com