With Clubs Reopening & Parties Around The Country, Is It Time To Reopen Everything? [POLL]

Memorial Day Weekend has brought out the worst in social distancing habits — or the best in bringing people together, if that’s how you look at it — and the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri is a prime example.





The video below was reportedly shot at Backwater Jacks Bar & Grill in Osage Beach yesterday and it seems very little was done to keep the revelers safe and social distanced.

However, the Zero Ducks Given Pool Party had a very different tone going into the party: The venue has worked with and taken the advice of government officials and management teams and will be following social distancing guidelines. Extra precautions and safety measures will be taken to provide a safe environment for you to enjoy the event.

Oh, really?

No covid concerns at the lake of the ozarks😳 #loto pic.twitter.com/Yrb4UNM64u — Scott Pasmore (@scottpasmoretv) May 24, 2020

With this happening in Missouri, and Maya Club open in Arizona, we gotta ask —