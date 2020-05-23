Rave Family presents Electric Blockaloo is a whole new concept going down inside Minecraft next month — and the lineup is arguably the most stacked we’ve seen throughout quarantine.





Electric Blockaloo could have dropped a typical lineup with some of our favorite DJs and that would have been just fine and dandy — but they’ve taken it up a notch with curated stages. The headliners are not just artists, they’re labels and tastemakers, along with associated acts they bring on board.

A-Trak presents Fool’s Gold, Borgore Presents: Buygore, Circus Records, Desert Hearts, Getter Presents: Shred Collective — the list goes on. From Diplo to Dirtybird, GRiZ to ZHU, Nicole Moudaber to Space Jesus, a remarkably vast range of genres and styles are represented here and there’s truly something everyone can enjoy.

Mark your calendars — Electric Blockaloo takes place June 25th – 28th. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the event draws closer.

Electric Blockaloo