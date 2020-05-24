Maya Club in Scottsdale, Arizona has reopened for Memorial Day Weekend — and the festivities have already begun.





With much of the world still on lockdown, Maya Club is moving forward with a social distancing affair, complete with live music, swimming, a full menu with drinks and more. “Food and fun” by the pool is happening today and tomorrow.

According to Maya, the club staff is “taking the necessary safety precautions set forth by the state of Arizona and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).” More info here.

Meanwhile, the Arizona health department reported 300 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday morning, bringing the state total to 16,339, via KTAR.

