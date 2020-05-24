Do LaB‘s online version of Lightning In A Bottle — DGTL LIB — kicks off tonight!





The virtual festival features a diverse lineup of performers including Kaytranada, Glitch Mob, CloZee, Shiba San, TOKiMONSTA, Beats Antique, Mr. Carmack, Opiuo, Justin Jay, Funk Hunters, Rinzen, Monolink, Dirtwire, Elephant Heart, Patricio and more.

Tonight’s lineup includes music from Four Tet, Mr. Carmack, The Glitch Mob and more. Plus, the weekend features other curated content including yoga, discussions, classes, and special performances.

Jesse Flemming, President of Do LaB, Inc., said of the experience: Here at Do LaB, we’ve always been forward thinking and our longtime partnership with Vita Motus has helped us bring our insane visions to life. We are excited to be pushing the envelope with them again, but this time in the digital world.

DGTL LIB takes place over Memorial Day Weekend, May 22-24 via Twitch. The festivities start at 5 pm PST tonight — see the stream and schedule below.

DGTL LIB 2020 – Day 3

Photo via Jessica Bernstein Photography