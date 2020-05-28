Following the enormous success of the first Digital Mirage Festival, LA-based independent electronic music brands Proximity and Brownies & Lemonade today announced their return to the virtual festival community with Digital Mirage 2, slated to take place June 5-7, 2020.





Over the span of three days in April, Digital Mirage made its mark as one of the first major live-streamed music festivals, drawing in over one million attendees across the weekend. The event raised over $300,000 to benefit Sweet Musicians Relief Fund, a charity committed to supporting musicians and music industry professionals whose primary income source has been severely affected due to the effects of Covid-19. Audience members were graced with fifty performances from artists like Alison Wonderland, SOFI TUKKER, Valentino Khan, TOKiMONSTA, Louis the Child, Chet Porter, Mija, Ghastly, Keys N Krates and more.

As part of the new June event, streamers that tune in can once again expect a heavy hitting lineup with artists and producers representing all walks of the electronic music industry. Performances will include a live loop set from turntablist extraordinaire A-Trak, bass legend Baauer, hard-edged label boss Boys Noize, electro-pop selector Elohim, saxophone wielding GRiZ and a Redux set from renowned house veteran Kaskade. Further streams will be provided by leading Aussie export and Beats1 broadcaster Anna Lunoe, GUD VIBRATIONS leader NGHTMRE, a unique Concertgebouw Set from Oliver Heldens, pristine future bass from San Holo, melodic mastery by SG Lewis, genre blending by Two Feet, a singular set from electronic powerhouse ZHU, and dramatic alt-pop from breakout star EVAN GIIA amongst many others.

100% of the proceeds from Digital Mirage 2 will be donated to Plus1’s Fund for COVID-19 relief and artists performing the festival. The festival, completely free of charge, generates funds through participant donations, sponsorships, and a 50/50 artist revenue split of the donations raised. This model gives artists the freedom to allocate their funds as they deem fit, whether they donate it further to another charity, or split it amongst their team.

RSVP: digitalmirage.io

See the full lineup below:

A-Trak (Drum Machine Set)

Aluna (Alunageorge)

Anabel Englund B2B Lee Foss

Anna Lunoe

ARMNHMR

Audien

Baauer

Big Gigantic

Blanke

Boys Noize

Cat Dealers

Chet Porter (Underwater Set)

Chromeo (DJ Set)

Deathpact

Dombresky

Elohim

Evan Giia

FOUR COLOR ZACK

GG Magree

GRiZ

Hatsune Miku

Hermitude

Hot Chip (DJ Set)

ilo ilo

ISOXO B2B Knock2

Ivy Lab

J. Worra

Kaskade (Redux Set)

MALAA

Matoma

MEMBA

Mercer

Montell2099

Moore Kismet

Mr. Carmack

Netsky

NGHTMRE

Oliver Heldens (Royal Concertgebouw Set)

Oliver Tree (Album Preview)

OTR

Party Pupils

Peekaboo

Robotaki

San Holo

Sebastian Paul

SG Lewis

Shawn Wasabi

Shiba San

Snakehips

Softest Hard

Subtronics (Wooked on Tronics Set)

Two Feet

Vintage Culture

Wax Motif

Whethan

Yung Bae

Zeke Beats

ZHU (CLUB ZHU SET)