Following the enormous success of the first Digital Mirage Festival, LA-based independent electronic music brands Proximity and Brownies & Lemonade today announced their return to the virtual festival community with Digital Mirage 2, slated to take place June 5-7, 2020.
Over the span of three days in April, Digital Mirage made its mark as one of the first major live-streamed music festivals, drawing in over one million attendees across the weekend. The event raised over $300,000 to benefit Sweet Musicians Relief Fund, a charity committed to supporting musicians and music industry professionals whose primary income source has been severely affected due to the effects of Covid-19. Audience members were graced with fifty performances from artists like Alison Wonderland, SOFI TUKKER, Valentino Khan, TOKiMONSTA, Louis the Child, Chet Porter, Mija, Ghastly, Keys N Krates and more.
As part of the new June event, streamers that tune in can once again expect a heavy hitting lineup with artists and producers representing all walks of the electronic music industry. Performances will include a live loop set from turntablist extraordinaire A-Trak, bass legend Baauer, hard-edged label boss Boys Noize, electro-pop selector Elohim, saxophone wielding GRiZ and a Redux set from renowned house veteran Kaskade. Further streams will be provided by leading Aussie export and Beats1 broadcaster Anna Lunoe, GUD VIBRATIONS leader NGHTMRE, a unique Concertgebouw Set from Oliver Heldens, pristine future bass from San Holo, melodic mastery by SG Lewis, genre blending by Two Feet, a singular set from electronic powerhouse ZHU, and dramatic alt-pop from breakout star EVAN GIIA amongst many others.
100% of the proceeds from Digital Mirage 2 will be donated to Plus1’s Fund for COVID-19 relief and artists performing the festival. The festival, completely free of charge, generates funds through participant donations, sponsorships, and a 50/50 artist revenue split of the donations raised. This model gives artists the freedom to allocate their funds as they deem fit, whether they donate it further to another charity, or split it amongst their team.
RSVP: digitalmirage.io
See the full lineup below:
A-Trak (Drum Machine Set)
Aluna (Alunageorge)
Anabel Englund B2B Lee Foss
Anna Lunoe
ARMNHMR
Audien
Baauer
Big Gigantic
Blanke
Boys Noize
Cat Dealers
Chet Porter (Underwater Set)
Chromeo (DJ Set)
Deathpact
Dombresky
Elohim
Evan Giia
FOUR COLOR ZACK
GG Magree
GRiZ
Hatsune Miku
Hermitude
Hot Chip (DJ Set)
ilo ilo
ISOXO B2B Knock2
Ivy Lab
J. Worra
Kaskade (Redux Set)
MALAA
Matoma
MEMBA
Mercer
Montell2099
Moore Kismet
Mr. Carmack
Netsky
NGHTMRE
Oliver Heldens (Royal Concertgebouw Set)
Oliver Tree (Album Preview)
OTR
Party Pupils
Peekaboo
Robotaki
San Holo
Sebastian Paul
SG Lewis
Shawn Wasabi
Shiba San
Snakehips
Softest Hard
Subtronics (Wooked on Tronics Set)
Two Feet
Vintage Culture
Wax Motif
Whethan
Yung Bae
Zeke Beats
ZHU (CLUB ZHU SET)