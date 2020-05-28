Baauer Returns to triple j with All-New Mix Up

Baauer makes his epic return to triple j with an all-new Mix Up!





The producer’s heaviest and most up-to-date bass and trap mix features classic Baauer cuts like “GoGo!” and “Sow,” as well as fresh new originals from his forthcoming Planet’s Mad LP, including “AETHER” and plenty of IDs. It’s stomper after stomper after stomper.

The energy heard here is unmatched and the talent he taps into is also quite insane — the legend, Mr. Carmack, Holly, Oshi, RL Grime and more.

Listen to the mix in full here!

If you’re craving more, be sure to check out Baauer on Twitch. He’s been going live during studio sessions and recently remixed Future & Young Thug’s “Harlem Shake” Watch here.

Tracklist

1. Baauer – AETHER

2. Baauer – GoGo!

3. Baauer – Gogo! (RL GRIME edit)

4. Baauer – Days Ones (ft. Novelist & Leikeili 47)

5. Baauer – Tep Tep

6. Baauer x Holly – ID

7. Baauer x Oshi – Frozen

8. Baauer – 1snap (Noah Breakfast bootleg)

9. Baauer x Mr. Carmack – ID

10. Rico Nasty – Cheat Codes (ft. Baauer)

11. Baauer x Holly – ID

12. Baauer – Jeez

13. Baauer – Make it Bang (ft. TT the Artist)

14. Baauer – Zales

15. Baauer – MAGIC

16. Intermission

17. Flume – Number (Baauer remix)

18. Shlohmo – Ten Days of Falling (Baauer Remix)

19. Baauer x Holly – Moo Moo Land

20. Baauer – 3am (ft. AJ Tracy and Jae Stephens)

21. Rico Nasty – Big Titties (ft. Baauer and EarthGang)

22. Baauer – Sow

23. Baauer – Paauer

24. Baauer – DEC11

Photo Credit: Teddy Fitzhugh