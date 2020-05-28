Dancefestopia might be the first music festival to go ahead in a quarantine world if Kansas City and Missouri have anything to say about it. Earlier today, the festival posted that both the state and county have approved the festival for its original September 2020 date.





On the one hand, it would be great to go to a festival again. On the other, we have to remember that we’re still in the midst of a global pandemic and the risk is still very present. Social distancing has only flattened the curve, allowing hospitals to do their jobs more effectively, it hasn’t actually gotten rid of the virus.

The question of the festival’s own responsibility in inviting tens of thousands of people to its grounds is also up for discussion.

Still, the lineup is exciting, with Griz, Zeds Dead, Rezz, G Jones, Subtronics, Troyboi, and more are set to play at the 4-day music and camping festival on September 10-13 in Kansas City. Tickets are on sale now and come with a “ticket promise” that upfront discloses that refunds will be available if the event is cancelled due to COVID-19.

🚨BREAKING NEWS!!🚨State and County guidance enables a #FULLSEND to Dancefestopia 2020. The situation could change;… Posted by Dancefestopia on Thursday, May 28, 2020

Photo via Eugene PROtography for Dancefestopia