Diplo & Chipotle Are Giving Away 5,000 Burritos To Celebrate Release Of His New Album

Chipotle and Diplo are teaming up to preview the DJ’s new album on the fast-casual restaurant chain’s channel on Twitch. Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil will be released tomorrow, Friday, May 29.





Diplo will play the new album on Chipotle’s Twitch channel at 10 p.m. PT tonight, along with some country classics mixed in, while Chipotle will provide 5,000 free burrito codes for viewers during the livestream (1,000 every 10 minutes).

His “The Thomas Wesley Show” album listening party and variety show streams from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT on the Mad Decent Twitch channel.