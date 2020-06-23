Zeds Dead and Subtronics‘ remix of “GodLovesUgly” was foretold seven months ago when Atmosphere themselves “triple dog dared” them to do it. It was barely a month later when Subtronics tested the track out to close out his Palladium show in Los Angeles.





Now, five months after that, the remix is officially out and we couldn’t be more excited for the pairing. Heavily contrasting with the pair’s previous collab, “Bumpy Teeth,” which felt like it had a bit more Subtronics influence, the remix hearkens back to a classic ZD sound. That doesn’t mean Subtronics’ influence isn’t clearly heard, however, in the little effects and subtleties.

“GodLovesUgly” remix is smooth as butter and still has that hip hop flair to the rhythm, all while layering it with a dose of silky bass. With Atmosphere’s vocals and some of the original instrumentation still intact, it’s a wonderful melding of worlds. Check it out below!