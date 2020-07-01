Spotify has launched a brand new, premium subscription plan for couples. Or best friends, roommates, or really, any pair of two people who share a love for music (and live together).





As with any paid Spotify plan, users will be able to download music and listen anywhere with no ad interruptions — nonstop music with unlimited skips. Plus, Premium Duo users get Duo Mix — an exclusive playlist that’s regularly updated based on music both users like.

With two separate Spotify accounts, listeners can enjoy music together or separately without having to take turns. It’s important to note, if you do make the switch to a new Spotify plan, such as Premium Duo, likes, playlists and recommendations will remain intact.

Spotify’s Premium Duo is available starting today, July 1st — first month free and $12.99 after that.

More info and FAQs here.