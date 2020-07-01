The soundtrack to your 4th of July is RADIO.COM‘s Summer Bash.





Coming up this weekend, the event features performances from fan favorites including Black Eyed Peas, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Kygo, Lil Jon, Marshmello and Steve Aoki. It’s hours of entertainment all for a great cause.

Summer Bash will benefit When We All Vote. The non-profit, nonpartisan organization is on a mission to increase participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting, harnessing grassroots energy, and through strategic partnerships to reach every American.

Tune in via the RADIO.COM app this Saturday, July 4th at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT.

See the full lineup below.

RADIO.COM Presents Summer Bash