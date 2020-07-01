Another one of the world’s best dance parties in Ibiza has officially shut down for its summer 2020 season — and we expect more to follow suit.





A new statement on the official Resistance Ibiza website reads:

In accordance with the Balearic Government’s restrictions on nightclubs in Ibiza, it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the annual Resistance summer residency at Privilege will not take place this summer.

Holding off on reopening isn’t ideal for short term business, but it will help ensure the safety of future guests and hopefully decrease the chances of spreading coronavirus (COVID-19) as time goes on.

Ultra’s Resistance makes its priorities known:

There is no higher priority than the health, safety, and well-being of our fans, the artists and everyone involved with the production.

We cannot wait to dance together again on the White Isle in 2021!

Previously, Hï Ibiza and Ushuaïa announced both venues would forgo reopening through July at the very least. Read the full statement.

At this point, we’re optimistically anticipating Ibiza’s return in 2021.

Stay safe.

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Ultra