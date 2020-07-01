Close to two months ago, Flume shared a video of himself remixing Eiffel 65’s seminal classic, “Blue.” At the time, there was a lot of discussion about whether it was just for a social post or an honest to god remix, but that has now been answered with a Beatport-exclusive remix available now.





The remix was first noticed by the community over at /r/Flume and word spread immediately. For now, the remix appears to be a Beatport exclusive and there’s been no word whether we’ll get it on other services later. Flume himself hasn’t posted about it on any of his social media channels, either, so that’s no help.

Still, predictably, the remix has made its way to YouTube if you want to hear it (for as long as it stays up). It’s a far more heavily-future-bass-influenced remix than any of his more recent material, with massive, warped synths and crispy 808s.

Check it out below and grab it on Beatport here.