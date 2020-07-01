In honor of Canada Day 2020, we’d like to direct your attention to some of the industry’s leading producers that hail from Canada.





The Canadian influence on dance/electronic music and culture is undeniable. Just a few name drops in — deadmau5, Excision, Rezz, Zeds Dead — and that notion is amply apparent. A-Trak, Ekali, Whipped Cream, Adventure Club, Richie Hawtin, and the list goes on.

House, bass, techno and beyond are well represented by these artists, and so many others that have pushed their sounds from national to international and global scales. Because of them, lasting titles including “Strobe,” “Collapse,” “Barbra Streisand” and “Dum Dee Dum” (and countless others) are forever ingrained in our memories and we’re grateful.

With that, Happy Canada Day! Explore the non-exhaustive short list, bursting with talent below and let us know your favorite Canadian acts in the comments.

A-Trak | Adventure Club | Black Tiger Sex Machine

Bob Moses | Botnek | deadmau5 | Dr. Ozi | Ekali | Excision

Felix Cartal | Grandtheft | Keys N Krates | Loud Luxury

Richie Hawtin | Rezz | Ryan Hemsworth | Shaun Frank

Vincent | Whipped Cream | Zeds Dead