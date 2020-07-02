The Tomorrowland virtual festival is later this month, July 25-26, and unlike the regular festival, there’s not much you have to do to prepare apart from purchase an affordable ticket. That is, unless you want to…





Tomorrowland is offering a number of food, drink, and home party packages to make it feel like you’re actually at the festival. For food, you have an option between a meat & fish or veggie Brasa BBQ Experience or a mesa taco & cocktail experience. Each “experience” will run you € 75.00 or € 144.00, respectively, given the 2/4 minimum purchase. You can also get a mix for € 216.00.

For drinks, you can choose between an Around The World Cocktail box or a Tomorrowland’s Beverage selection, essentially the difference between pre-made cocktails or a box of bottles and mixers. These will run you € 65.00 or € 80.00, respectively.

Finally, there’s the Home Party packages: a Silver/Gold home party box, a Tomorrowland-branded JBL Flip 5 speaker, and a real Dreamville tent. The party boxes contain a variety of festival-branded items including bracelets, posters, cups, foam sticks, confetti poppers, and more.

None of these are necessary for your virtual festival experience, but if you want to augment your home viewing or just want some cool, unique merch, you can find all of them available here.