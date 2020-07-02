Among all of Marshmello’s songs and massive collaborations, with the likes of Selena Gomez, Khalid, Logic, and more, his third-most streamed song on Spotify is with an underdog, ANNE-MARIE. (And that’s only by 3 million plays, behind “Silence” with Khalid.)





It’s hard to say how many monthly listeners she had before this collaboration in early 2018, but she’s now up to 21 million which is no small number. And now, we might be getting a sequel. A few days ago, she sent a tweet asking Marshmello to check his texts, and responded to a fan saying it’s about time for new music with “Me too.”

Later in 2018, ANNE-MARIE dropped her debut album, Speak Your Mind, and her popularity and notoriety has only climbed since then. With a new Marshmello collab potentially on the way, this has the makings of an even bigger song than “Friends.”

By the way, Marshmello is on the cusp of another two 1 billion play songs on Spotify with both “Friends” and “Silence,” only off by about 70 million. Which, relative to their already 920 million play counts, isn’t that much.