After drastically flattening the curve on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Western Australia has started reopening nightclubs with ease of restrictions.





Premier Mark McGowan previously announced that beginning at 11:59 PM on June 26th, the state would transition into Phase Four. That means clubs, pubs, and bars, including those in the state’s capital of Perth, are now able to return to “normal” in a “COVID safe way.”

Events including concerts and live music at venues, bars and pubs are allowed. Large-scale, multi-stage music festivals are not. Businesses are still under instruction to determine maximum capacity under the 2sqm rule. However, customers won’t have to remain seated to order food and/or drinks.

McGowan, as well as Health Minister Roge Cook are stressing the importance of proper “hand hygiene” and ask revelers to continue practicing “physical distancing” as much as possible.

“It’s heartening to be able to resume more and more activities but we need to do so in a COVID safe manner,” Cook explains. “More activities will be able to return close to its business-as-usual capacity in good time and in a staged and carefully monitored fashion.”

Sources: 7 News, Australian Broadcasting Corporation