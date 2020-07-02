After his Red Rocks performance at Winter On The Rocks earlier this year, ZHU finished his set with an onscreen message reading: “The most captivating project by ZHU is coming this year.” When he shared the image on social media, he shared it with the caption, “Album coming this year.”





Leaving no room for doubt, this is sure to be a big year for for the producer/DJ. Having already impressed with two Digital Mirage virtual sets, there’s still more to come and we’re getting the first taste this month.

Yesterday, he shared another image on social media: “I’m good at starting [fire.] New songs this month.”

We can only assume this will be an album single, along with “ONLY” featuring Tinashe released in May. Stay tuned for more details!