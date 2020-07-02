Austin City Limits, originally scheduled for October 4-6 and 11-13 this year, has finally cancelled as a result of COVID-19.





“We would have loved to put on another memorable show this year, however, with the uncertainty surrounding the current situation in Texas, this decision is the only responsible solution. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff, and the entire Austin community remains our highest priority.”

The announcement comes as Texas is experiencing another major spike in the virus. According to Newsweek, Texas and Florida alone held nearly three times as many cases this week as the entire EU. Texas reported 44,300 new cases from June 25 to July 1.

ACL will return on October 1-3 and 8-10 in 2021. Rollover tickets and refunds will both be made available. See the full statement below.

Photo by Nick Simonite for ACL