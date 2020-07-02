Seven Lions was scheduled to perform on his weekly IG Live stream session VISIONS tonight but unfortunately has to postpone due to a “nasty fall” and hospitalization.





“I had a nasty fall and went to the ER to get my back looked at. I’m gonna be fine but I’m gonna be here for a minute making sure everything is all good. […] I’ll send an update once I leave the hospital.”

So thankfully, it seems we don’t have too much to worry about, but we’re still worrying and wishing Jeff all the best in his recovery.