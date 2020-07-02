Excision’s Couch Lands Ep 2 Is Here with Herobust, Wooli, & More

Couch Lands Episode 2 is here! Excision’s festival-gone-virtual is back with its second edition featuring a new lineup of tyranni-mazing artists that are going to shake the world back to the prehistoric era.





The first episode featured Doctor P, FuntCase, Ghastly, and ATLiens, among others, but this time we’ve got Blunts & Blondes, Champagne Drip, Dirtyphonics, Herobust, Kompany, SweetTooth, Wooli, Vampa, and Zia.

Episode 2 begins July at 2pm PT/5pm ET on the Lost Lands Twitch channel. Set your reminders!

Photo via Jake West Photo for Lost Lands