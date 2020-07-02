Due to a massive spike in COVID-19 cases (Florida saw a total of 50,000 new cases from June 25 to July 1), the mayor of Miami-Dade County has issued a nightly curfew from 10pm-6am until further notice, as well as rolling back the opening of all entertainment venues. All of these changes will go into effect tomorrow, July 3.





In his full statement, it reads: “I am also rolling back the reopening of entertainment facilities, such as movie theaters, arcades, casinos (with the exception of tribal casinos, over which the County does not have jurisdiction), adult entertainment, concert houses, bowling alleys and other establishments that have recently had their plans approved by the County. I will be signing that order as well tonight.”

It continues: “We can only tamp down the virus if everyone takes personal responsibility and follows the rules. That means practicing social distancing, staying away from crowds and wearing masks everywhere you go in public, whether inside or outdoors.”

Important to note that this curfew and closure will be in effect through July 4th weekend.

The closing of entertainment venues includes casinos (except those found on sovereign tribal land), gentlemen’s clubs, arcades and theaters, many of which had plans submitted and approved by the County to reopen. (2/2) @MiamiDadeEM @MiamiDadeCounty @MiamiDadeBCC #NewNormal — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) July 2, 2020

Photo obtained by Miami Herald