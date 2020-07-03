After a series of sexual abuse allegations (many of which can be found here), Bassnectar has announced he is “stepping back” from his career and handing over his nonprofit Be Interactive to the rest of his team.





Bassnectar first acknowledged the allegations earlier this week when he posted to a private Facebook group. At the time, he said, “The rumors of sexual misconduct that are circulating about me are completely untrue. I want to leave it at that, because it truly is that simple. I have never been involved in anything that was not absolutely, unequivocally consensual. During a time when high profile men are being called out for their violence against women, I am proud to be an ally of women and stand in solidarity with victims. Thank you to all those who are listening to real victims of abuse and standing to support women.”

In this new statement, he maintains that the rumors are untrue, “but I realize some of my past actions have caused pain, and I am deeply sorry.”

You can read the full statement below.

Photo via aLIVE Coverage