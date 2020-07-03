Yesterday, Seven Lions shared that he was postponing the night’s Visions live stream because he’d taken a particularly bad fall and hurt his back and was in the hospital. A few hours later, he shared the diagnosis: he’d actually fractured his spine.





Good news though, he doesn’t seem in bad spirits about it and says he’ll only be spending “the next week” in recovery mode. So it can’t be that bad, right? Definitely different than the time it happened to Paul van Dyk.

Nonetheless, back injuries are nothing to scoff at and they can often have other dire ramifications down the road if not treated properly. We’re hoping Seven Lions has the help and care that he needs right now, and we’re wishing him a speedy recovery!

Check out the Find Another Way remixes in the meantime!

Photo via Rukes.com