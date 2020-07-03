Earlier this week, a Flume remix of Eiffel 65’s classic hit “Blue” appeared on Beatport, but by the next day, it was gone. The odd upload created questions of what was going on, but now the track is officially up on all streaming services.





The remix, for what it’s worth, is the same as the one we heard on Wednesday, only now you can listen and add it to playlists. It’s still the heavy future bass tune that heard before, but now in slightly higher quality.

“Read your comments & slapped together this bad boi 4 ur listening pleasure,” Flume shared. “LONG LIVE

@Eiffel65Band.”

Check out the remix below on Spotify and YouTube.